Livanta Board Chairman Anthony C. Wisniewski Appointed by the President of the United States to Prestigious Federal Committee

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthony C. Wisniewski, Esq. has been appointed by President Donald J. Trump as a member of the United States Cultural Property Advisory Committee.



As part of the U.S. Department of State, the Cultural Property Advisory Committee’s mission supports U.S. efforts to protect and preserve cultural heritage through cultural property agreements. These agreements promote stability, economic development, and good governance in other countries, while denying critical financing to terrorist organizations and other criminal networks that engage in illicit trade. The United States has active bilateral agreements with nearly 20 countries and special emergency protection for Iraq and Syria.

“I am pleased and humbled that President Trump appointed me to serve on the Cultural Property Advisory Committee. I look forward to once again serving our country, not only as Chairman of the Board for Livanta LLC, the nation’s largest Medicare quality improvement organization for case review, but as a federal representative tasked with advancing cultural diplomacy abroad,” Wisniewski said.

As an attorney and long-standing member of the bars of Maryland and the District of Columbia, Wisniewski represents collectors and will bring his expertise in the international sale of cultural property to the committee.

“I recognize the vital role of this committee in preserving and maintaining the legacy of great civilizations that preceded us whose influence continues to enrich American society,” Wisniewski said.

The Cultural Property Advisory Committee is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Established under federal legislation implementing the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, the committee is charged with advising the president of the United States on appropriate U.S. action in response to foreign government requests for cultural property agreements. Once in place, these agreements restrict importation of designated artifacts into the United States except in limited circumstances and serve as a collaborative tool to prevent illicit excavation and trade in cultural objects.

