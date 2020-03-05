PRGX Reinforces Cyber Resilience and Security with Global ISO 27001 Certification

Industry leader in spend analytics, contract compliance and recovery audit receives rigorous data security certification

ATLANTA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced it earned the ISO 27001 certification from the ANSI National Accreditation Board.



The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates PRGX’s information security management system (ISMS) meets rigorous international standards for ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of its systems and data. PRGX’s compliance with this standard exemplifies its commitment to protecting highly sensitive client data through repeatable, consistent processes, including data transmission, access controls and management of third parties.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an ISMS standard published in October 2013 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The standard ensures organizations have established methodologies and a framework of business and IT processes to identify, manage and reduce risks. More information about this standard can be found at: https://www.iso.org/isoiec-27001-information-security.html

PRGX’s stringent information security practices cover all aspects of security, including physical protection of equipment and people, hiring practices, employee training, network security and access controls. In addition to being compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), PRGX conducts routine internal application and vulnerability scans and has a dedicated privacy and security team responsible for maintaining compliance, identifying threats and augmenting security and privacy controls.

“It is critical for PRGX to maintain the integrity and security of our clients’ data, and this certification demonstrates our commitment to robust data security processes,” said Alicia Jackson, VP of Global Privacy, Security and Data Governance. “PRGX’s cybersecurity safeguards helps protect our clients across the globe when working with us, regardless of location or industry.”

About PRGX

PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry nearly 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

