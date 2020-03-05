NAO® Brain Stimulation Soon Will Be Food For Thought in the United States

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Food for Thought” is now a reality.

R-Pharm, a leading European pharmaceutical company, has developed superfood for the brain.

“NAO® Brain Stimulation is the first natural brain food that helps with cognitive performance and reduces fatigue,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for Germany-based R-Pharm. “We developed the first natural stimulant that provides an immediate effect – it should keep you awake for about eight hours.”

R-Pharm plans to bring NAO® to the U.S. market in the coming months.

There certainly should be a demand for NAO® because Americans are constantly tired. Lack of sleep is at epidemic levels in the United States with 54 percent of people getting less than six hours or less of sleep. Only one in seven people wake up feeling refreshed.

The impact of fatigue in the workplace is staggering. Tired employees cost companies $136 billion in lost productivity.

Steiner-Kienzler said NAO® is the perfect choice for people who don’t get enough sleep.

NAO® is a much better alternative to the morning or mid-afternoon coffee break.

“NAO® kicks in immediately and helps your mental fitness for eight hours,” she added. “The ingredients include selected plants to help people deal with everyday stress.”

“Our R&D team developed a precise formula to provide long-lasting energy,” Ms. Steiner-Kienzler said. “We selected superfoods to provide increased concentration and focus.”

NAO® uses natural and effective brain-health ingredients, such as:

Matcha, which is a tea that has 137 times more antioxidants than regular green tea.

Brahmi, which is the traditional Chinese herb to help mental performance, reduce anxiety, and decrease stress.

Green Coffee Beans, which is the high-quality Chinese shadow tea used to impact the head, heart, and circulation positively.

B-vitamins and iron, which are responsible for all aspects of energy production.

“NAO® was developed to help keep people focused and awake,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “It is a phenomenal product that we believe consumers need and will want.

For more information, check out the NAO® website at NAO-BRAIN.com.

Andrew Polin NAO® Brain Stimulation 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



