IV. J AND DJ NIYAH SET TO PERFORM FOR MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY PRSSA AUTISM NEW JERSEY BENEFIT CONCERT

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, US, March 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latinx artist IV. Jay and DJ Niyah are headlining the eighth annual Montclair State University concert to benefit Autism New Jersey . Joining them will be R&B boy group, The Bomb Digz. The event will be held on Monday, April 27 in the university’s Memorial Auditorium, from 7-9 p.m. General tickets for Montclair State students will be $20, $25 for non-students. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $40. These seats will allow guests to attend a Meet and Greet event with IV. Jay prior to the show. Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite at: https://iv-jay-autism-nj.eventbrite.com IV. Jay is an up and coming Latinx artist who, at just 17 years old, signed a record deal with Atlantic Records. The star gained instant popularity after she went viral, submitting an original verse of DaniLeigh’s “Life” on her Instagram account @IV.Jay. From this post, the star gained 20k overnight from the video and has over 501 thousand followers. Montclair State PRSSA is also pleased to announce that DJ Niyah will also be performing alongside IV. Jay during the event. DJ Niyah or Niyah Rivera has Dj’ed at major music festivals such as 1 am Fest in Miami and Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, New York, and Florida. Her energetic personality and ability to excite a crowd has led her to work with artists such as Polo G, Luhkel, Yungeen Ace, Lil Poppa, and Toosii.Known for performing Rap, Hip Hop, R&B and Pop, The Bomb Digz became famous for their covers of Drake, Desiigner and Bryson Tiller. The group has toured internationally performing in over 14 major European cities.Over the past seven years, the Montclair State PRSSA, a professional organization within the Montclair State School of Communication and Media , has raised over $40,000 for Autism New Jersey through its annual benefit concerts. Last year raising $7,100, the chapter hopes to raise even more money for the cause.Autism New Jersey is the state’s oldest advocacy agency for the autism community. Located in Robbinsville, NJ, the organization is committed to ensuring safe and fulfilling lives for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder through its outreach efforts to parents, educators, legislators, the law enforcement community, and EMT workersTo attend this event and for more information on how to get tickets, please visit:Montclair PRSSA Instagram: @montclairprssa# # #

