Wes Feltner Talks About the Light in Each of Us

BURNSVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a longtime preacher and bible scholar, Wes Feltner knows underneath it all, we are all the same. But can we really comprehend what that means? Here, Wes talks about the light within each of us and what that means for us as humans.“To explain it very simply,” he says, “think of each of us as a light bulb.” Some are covered in dirt, some in chocolate, some in gold, and some are just dusty, but we all are covered by something. “This covering represents the human body,” he says, “while the light inside is what connects us all. The light within is still there shining whether it’s covered with dirt or with steel coating. It’s our true, immortal spirit, Wes says. “It’s the Holy Spirit.”The Holy Spirit resides within everyone, Wes says. This includes blacks and whites and people of all color. It includes gays and straights, sinners and saints, and everyone in between. “The Holy Spirit does not discriminate,” Wes says. We are commanded to love one another without regard for the outside “covering” that we see. In fact, Galations 3:28 ESV* says, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is no male and female for you are all one in Christ Jesus.”This isn’t to say we all sin the same, Wes Feltner continues . It isn’t saying our personalities are the same nor our desires or talents. He explains that what is the same is the God-spirit that is inside each of us. This is how each of us are related to one another. We are part of the same whole, like individual drops make up the oceans and like the individual cells that make up a human body. We’re our own light, and yet we are part of the big light at the same time. Wes Feltner says once we realize that we are all part of the same light, that’s when our responsibility becomes apparent. He says because we’re all part of the same whole, we truly are connected. Therefore, when we help someone else, we’re also helping ourselves and the group as a whole. It’s our responsibility to help one another, he says. ‘It’s something we’re commanded to do.”Wes Feltner says that even one good deed towards another can have more of a ripple effect that you ever thought about or you ever could fathom. Even if it’s as small as holding a door for a stranger,” he says. We are not meant to understand the ways of the kingdom and how this ripple effect works, he adds. We are merely meant to have faith and love as Jesus commanded us to. Wes Feltner says that’s what Jesus meant when he said, “This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” John 15:12 ESV*. “We aren’t saved by works or good deeds,” Wes says, “but it's a part of what we're supposed to do. One act of kindness has a ripple effect far greater than any of us can see.”Galations 3:28 ESV* - https://biblehub.com/galatians/3-28.htm John 15:12 ESV* - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+15%3A12+&version=ESV



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.