ACT Expo Announces Lars Stenqvist, Executive Vice President and CTO at Volvo Group, as 2020 Morning Keynote Speaker

Stenqvist to discuss how Volvo Group is creating value through innovative technologies and transformative partnerships

/EIN News/ -- Santa Monica, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, North America’s largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event, today announced the morning keynote speaker for the tenth-annual show taking place May 11 through 14, 2020, at the Long Beach Convention Center. ACT Expo welcomes Lars Stenqvist, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group to discuss the trends shaping a global market and redefining the transportation industry.

“Volvo Group is a global leader, pushing the bounds of traditional transportation solutions to advance the latest technology and sustainability innovations,” said Erik Neandross, CEO at GNA, the producers of ACT Expo. “With its latest forays into clean fuel technology, Volvo Group is redefining what’s possible in sustainable transportation solutions across all sectors on an international scale.”

The Volvo Group has shaped the landscape of transportation and infrastructure solutions since its founding in 1927—most recently, through demonstrating and deploying industry-redefining fully autonomous, zero-emission, and connected vehicle technologies.

“As we witness a transformation, driven by an increasingly connected, urban and global population, Volvo Group continues to reimagine how we can create value for both our customers and society,” said Lars Stenqvist, Executive Vice President - Group Trucks Technology, Volvo Group. “Whether through new technologies, innovative engineering or transformative partnerships, Volvo Group is looking to the future. We are excited to take the stage at ACT Expo 2020 to highlight our sustainable solutions for an audience of the industry’s most forward-thinking leaders.”

In addition to the morning keynote address, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from more than 200 industry experts through a series of workshops, technical sessions and co-located partner events; covering topics, such as connected-vehicle technologies, fuel-efficiency improvement strategies and equipment, drivetrain electrification and much more. Other confirmed speakers represent Ikea, UPS, JB Hunt, PepsiCo, FedEx and Sysco, with more to be announced.

Presenting sponsors include Daimler Trucks North America, Penske Transportation Solutions and Shell. The conference brings together more than 4,000 advanced transportation stakeholders to gain insight into the trends driving the future of commercial transportation.

ACT Expo also gives attendees direct access to a wide array of vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications and fuel types. The expo will showcase every advanced technology and alternative fuels, including electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane autogas and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies.

OEMs confirmed for the 2020 ACT Expo include: Daimler Trucks North America; International Trucks; Kenworth; MACK Trucks; Peterbilt Motor Company; Volvo Trucks; BYD Motors; Ford; General Motors; GreenPower Motor Company; Hino Trucks; Honda; Kalmar Ottawa; Toyota; and many others.

Additional speakers, sponsors and partnerships will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit www.actexpo.com.

ACT Expo producers are monitoring COVID-19 closely. Check back here for updates.

###

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s leading conference and expo showcasing real-world application of the latest transportation technologies, drive trains, and clean fuels. ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a cutting-edge trade show floor showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. The tenth-year conference and expo is set for May 11-14, 2020, in Long Beach, California, and is expected to convene more than 4,000 attendees from across the advanced vehicle and clean fuel industries. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure and fuels for both on and off-road applications. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org

Alexis Wiley GNA | ACT Expo 310-573-8552 alexis.wiley@gladstein.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.