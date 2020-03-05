NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO to Participate in RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) today announced that Adam Pollitzer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on March 10, 2020 at 2:40 pm Eastern Time. The event is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York and will be accessible via webcast by visiting https://veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/financials2020/11109266808.cfm or NMI’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations .



About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.