James E. Wagner Cultivation to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 15-17, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Ltd. (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: JWCA; OTCQX: JWCAF), a cannabis brand focused on producing clean, consistent cannabis grown using its advanced and proprietary GrowthSTORM™ aeroponic platform, has been invited to present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California, on March 15-17, 2020.



The conference will feature presentations from both public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. Last year, the ROTH Conference hosted close to 550 participating companies and more than 5,100 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high net worth investors.

Nathan Woodworth, president and CEO of JWC, is scheduled to present in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, James den Ouden.

As an entrepreneur, master grower and patient himself, Woodworth offers unique insight into the Canadian cannabis market. He will discuss the journey in developing JWC’s proprietary GrowthSTORM aeroponic technology, and why it is achieving 74% higher yield per plant versus its closest competitor. Woodworth will also share insights into the Canadian cannabis market, JWC’s plans for future growth, and identified opportunities in the recreational market that have set the company on track for record revenue and crossing over to positive net income in current quarter.

A webcast of the JWC’s presentation will be made available on the ROTH conference website prior to the start of the conference.

To learn more about JWC’s aeroponic technology and the opportunity it represents in both the cannabis and Agri-Tech industry, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about JWC, contact Jonathan Leuchs of CMA at (949) 432-7758 or submit your request here .

About Roth Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com .

About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca .

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This press release contains statements including forward-looking information for purposes of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) about JWC and its business and operations which include, among other things, planned attendance at the conference, projections regarding growth of the business and of its revenue projections, and results of its technology in plant yield. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are based on the Corporation’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances, including expectations and assumptions regarding: general economic conditions, the expected timing and cost of expanding the Corporation’s production capacity, the internal opportunities, the development of new products and product formats, the Corporation’s ability to retain key personnel, the Corporation’s ability to continue investing in its infrastructure to support growth, the impact of competition, trends in the Canadian cannabis industry and changes in laws, rules, and events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications as to whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such words as “anticipated”, “will”, “expected”, “approximately”, “may”, “could”, “would” or similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements. For example, risks include risks regarding the cannabis industry, economic factors, the equity markets generally, funding and grant related risks and risks associated with growth and competition as well as the risks identified in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com. Although JWC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current assumptions which management believes to be reasonable. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact

Nathan Woodworth, President & CEO of JWC

(519) 594-0144 x 421

nathan@jwc.ca



Investor Relations

Jonathan Leuchs

CMA

(949) 432-7758

JWCA@cma.team



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.