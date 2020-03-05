The Sun Moon and Stars

The Kickstarter campaign was launched on Friday Feb 28, 2020 asking for Backers to help turn “The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars” into a short animated film.

We as men tend to not talk about our feelings. The things we've dealt with in the past or what we are currently going through. It's time to change the narrative of the uncool.” — Isaiah Daniel

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kickstarter Campaign for “The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars”

Isaiah Daniel Hosts Kickstarter Campaign for Animated Short Film “The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars”

Author Isaiah Daniel is launched a Kickstarter Campaign on Friday February 28, 2020 to turn his recently launched children’s book “The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars” into an animated short film.

“The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars” belongs to the K-8 group, but the book can’t be put into any limit. According to Isaiah, “We all can learn something from the book. So, I didn’t want to put a limit on it.”

The book has dimensions of 8.4 x 0.1 x 9.2 inches. It has 31 pages and costs $16.68. “The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars” was self-published by Isaiah on January 30th, 2020. The book is available in Kindle and softcover paperback format.

Since the book was launched customer’s highly praised the topic and contents of the book. Now, Isaiah wants to bring life into his book through his Kickstarter campaign. He wants to turn “The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars” into a short animated film so that everyone can learn something from it.

The book captures the essence of a bond between father and son. They aren’t just bonding over sports, or cars, but science. It’s a fun read and captivating. The pictures are everything.

According to Isaiah, “I wrote this book because growing up my father wasn’t present and I longed for that attention. I went through phases where I was projecting anger when in actuality I was hurt. Hurt by the fact other kids had their fathers around and would say they disliked them. Hurt by the fact I didn’t have my father at my games to cheer me on. I went through life telling myself what I would do as a father. How I would be so awesome and be there every step of the way. I never actually dealt with my childhood traumas of my father not being a part of my life and now I find it hard to show my children love at certain times. “What are you crying for”? “You shouldn’t be crying”. Instead of figuring out what the issue is. I haven’t given them an outlet to figure it out and get to the root of why they are crying. Once I noticed that it’s still hard for me to open up and talk about my issues and my past I realized it was time to get help and bridge this misguided gap so that I wouldn’t continue in this cycle. I want my children to pinpoint what’s going on and be willing and able to talk about whatever it may be bothering them. ”

“The Sun, The Moon, and The Stars” can be found on

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084DG222N

