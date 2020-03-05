Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with City National Bancshares Corporation and Community Financial Holding Company, Inc.
March 05, 2020
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with City National Bancshares Corporation and Community Financial Holding Company, Inc.
For release at 11:00 a.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:
City National Bancshares Corporation, Newark, New Jersey Written Agreement, dated December 14, 2010 Terminated February 25, 2020
Community Financial Holding Company, Inc., Duluth, Georgia Written Agreement, dated January 7, 2010 Terminated March 4, 2020
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.