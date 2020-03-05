Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with City National Bancshares Corporation and Community Financial Holding Company, Inc.

For release at 11:00 a.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

City National Bancshares Corporation, Newark, New Jersey Written Agreement, dated December 14, 2010 Terminated February 25, 2020

Community Financial Holding Company, Inc., Duluth, Georgia Written Agreement, dated January 7, 2010 Terminated March 4, 2020

