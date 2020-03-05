Meet Group Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of the Meet Group, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – MEET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) to ProSiebenSat.1’s and General Atlantic’s joint company, NuCom Group, for $6.30 per share is fair to Meet Group shareholders. In February 2020, Aegis set a target price for Meet Group at $7.25 per share. On behalf of Meet Group shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Meet Group shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Meet Group Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Meet Group merger investigation concerns whether Meet Group and its directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Meet Group shareholders; (2) determine whether NuCom Group is underpaying for Meet Group; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Meet Group shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

