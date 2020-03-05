Methanol Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2026 | BASF SE, SABIC, Eastman

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently added concise research on the Global Methanol Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. Some of the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and are being profiled are SABIC, Celanese Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Atlantic Methanol, Methanex Corporation, China XLX Fertilizer Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Valero Marketing and Supply Company, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited, BP p.l.c., Clariant, Coogee, Enerkem, GNFC Limited, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Oberon Fuels, OCI NV are a few of the major competitors currently present in the market.



The Methanol Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 83.30 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 130.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.79% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to overall growth of the automotive industry globally.

Market Definition: Global Methanol Market

Methanol is used as a source or as a feedstock in the production of various other chemical components and products. Due to its characteristics of being similar to traditional fuel products with combustion and availability, it is being used as an alternative fuel in various transportation systems. It is known as wood alcohol because of its derivation from distillation of wood, but with advancements in technology a number of methods have been commercialized for its production.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of methanol as blended fuel in various transportation systems due to the concerns related to the environment; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the methanol market growth





growth Depletion of natural resources for usage as a fuel resulting in growth for various alternative products and solutions; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

High cost of conversion of methane into liquids for the usage in different applications and end-user due to the lack of feasible and effective technology available are expected to restrain the market growth

Top Key Players in Methanol Market Industry are:

SABIC

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Atlantic Methanol

Methanex Corporation

Segmentation: Global Methanol Market:

By Feedstock Type

Natural Gas

Coal

Others

By Derivatives

Formaldehyde

Acetic Acid

Methyl Tert-Butyl Ether (MTBE)

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)

Gasoline Blending

Biodiesel

Dimethyl Ether (DME)

Tertiary Amyl Methyl Ether (TAME)

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

Methanol-to-Olefins/Methanol-to-Propylene (MTO/MTP)

Others

By End-Use Industry

Construction



Automotive



Electrical & Electronics



Pharmaceuticals



Packaging



Paints & Coatings



Agriculture

By Geography

North America



South America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, SABIC announced that they had agreed with South Louisiana Methanol for the establishment and development of a chemicals plant situated in the United States. This decision comes after a significant rise in the demand for shale gas production from the region.





In December 2018, SABIC announced that they had increased their share in the Arrazi Methanol Company after they had purchased 50% stake from Japan Saudi Arabia Methanol Company for USD 150 million. This expansion will significantly increase the production capacity of SABIC for methanol.

Table of Content: Global Methanol Market

Methanol Market Overview



Global Methanol Market Competition by Manufacturers



Global Methanol Market Share by Regions



Global Methanol Consumption by Regions



Global Methanol, Revenue, Price Trend by Type



Global Methanol Market Analysis by Applications



Company Profiles and Key Figures in Methanol Business



Methanol Manufacturing Cost Analysis



Methanol Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers



Methanol Market Dynamics



Global Methanol Forecast



Research Findings and Conclusion

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Methanol Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Key reason to get this report

To describe and forecast the Global Methanol Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.



To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders



To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)



To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the Global Methanol Market growth



Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies.



To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Competitive Analysis:

The Global methanol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of methanol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

