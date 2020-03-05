Demand for Dietary Supplements and CBD is Rising in the U.S. as Reakiro Europe’s Brings its High-Quality CBD Products to America

Reakiro Offers CBD Oil, Sprays, Soft-Gel Capsules and Skincare Products

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reakiro Europe is bringing its high-quality CBD products to the U.S. market just as demand for dietary supplements is at an all-time high.

Seventy-seven percent of Americans use dietary supplements, according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition’s 2019 annual survey.

“The overwhelming majority of Americans believe in dietary supplements,” said Sam Kearley, head of sales for Reakiro Europe, which makes high-quality CBD products. “Now, combine Americans’ thirst for dietary supplements with the rising demand for CBD products. You can see people are looking to supplement their health regimen."

The challenge for consumers is choosing from the ever-growing number of CBD brands on the market.

For people who want quality, Reakiro Europe is the brand they should check out.

“We are committed to making the highest-quality CBD products. That is our company’s mission,” Kearley said. “The ingredients we use are found in nature, including terpenes, essential oils, and the cannabinoids.”

Reakiro Europe also has chosen a business model that ensures its commitment to quality.

“We are ‘seed to sale' manufacturer. We control every aspect of the manufacturing process from choosing the seeds to where we plant and harvest our CBD crop,” Kearley said. “We constantly test our CBD to make sure our quality standards are met.”

Reakiro also only uses full-spectrum CBD, which allows an “entourage effect” to increase the wellness benefits of each cannabinoid.

Reakiro soon will introduce four CBD supplements and three CBD skincare products to the U.S. market:

Full Spectrum CBD Oil 5%

Full Spectrum CBD Oil 15%

Full Spectrum CBD Spray with Peppermint

CBD Soft Gel Capsules

Goddess Sativa Moisturizing Day Cream

Goddess Sativa Nourishing Night Cream

Goddess Sativa Body Butter

“Every employee at Reakiro Europe understands that high quality is our standard,” Kearley said. “When you use our CBD, we want you to know that Reakiro is synonymous with high standards.”

For more information, check out Reakiro’s CBD products at cbdreakiro.com.

