High Arctic to Announce Fourth Quarter Results and Host Q4 Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) ("High Arctic" or the "Corporation”) will release its 2019 fourth quarter results on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after markets close and will host a conference call on Friday, March 13 at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).



To access the conference call by telephone, dial: 1-800-273-9672 or 416-340-2216

The conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call ends at 1-800-408-3053 and entering passcode 9787348# and will remain available until April 12, 2020. An audio recording of the call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic’s website at www.haes.ca.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will also be posted to www.haes.ca and SEDAR after the results are released.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “HWO”. The Corporation’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry.

High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The Canadian and US operations provide well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Western Canada and the United States.

For further information contact:

J. Cameron Bailey

Chief Executive Officer

P: (587) 318-3826

E: cam.bailey@haes.ca Christopher C. Ames

Vice President Finance &

Interim Chief Financial Officer

P: (587) 318-2218

E: chris.ames@haes.ca





