Certarus Ltd. Announces Retirement of Board Member Don MacDonald

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") today announced that Don MacDonald has retired from its board of directors. The planned retirement was previously disclosed at last year’s Annual General Meeting in June 2019.



“We have been extremely fortunate to have benefited from Don’s wisdom and counsel,” said Curtis Philippon, President & CEO of Certarus. “He has been a mentor to many at Certarus, myself included. Don’s passion for safety and his deep knowledge of operations provided many insights as we safely scaled up our North American leading platform.”

James Estey, Chair of the Certarus Board of Directors, further commented: “We thank Don for his seven years of dedicated service to our board of directors, including his time leading the Environmental, Health and Safety Committee. Don has been a highly effective director, making many contributions to Certarus’ success.”

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas (CNG) solution. Our primary business is the creation of a “Virtual Natural Gas Pipeline” through the compression, transportation and integration of CNG for the energy, mining, forestry, utility and industrial sectors. Our solutions target diesel and propane fuel displacement projects to lower operating costs and improve environmental outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.certarus.com

For more information please contact:

Curtis Philippon

President & CEO

Certarus Ltd.

O:1-403-930-0116

E: cphilippon@certarus.com

Clint Warkentin

Chief Financial Officer

Certarus Ltd.

C: 1-403-969-4145

E: cwarkentin@certarus.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this document constitutes forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified service providers, personnel or management and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, the inability to obtain required consents, permits or approvals and the risk that actual results will vary from the results forecasted and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof. Certarus disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additionally, Certarus undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.



