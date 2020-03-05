Spring into Sigma March Dealer Photography Workshops and Events 

Sigma experts lead hands-on workshops for all skill levels covering aviation, engagement, macro photography and more

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of March, featuring ten specialty workshops for photographers of all skill levels. Photographers can refine their skills through these Sigma expert-led workshops with unique hands-on experiences. Workshops will cover engagement, macro, sports photography and more. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to try out the latest Sigma lenses including the Art zoom mirrorless duo: the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art .



Sigma Dealer Photography Workshops and Events in March :

Sigma at CNPA Annual Meeting 2020 with Hunt’s Photo Where: Spartanburg, SC When: March 5-8, 2020



Join Sigma at the Carolinas’ Nature Photographers Association’s (CNPA) Annual Meeting to see the latest lineup of lenses. Sigma regional technical representative and photographer, Marc Farb, will be on site with the fp full-frame mirrorless camera and the entire L-Mount lens ecosystem.

20/20 Vision is a three-day conference that explores contemporary photography and how it relates to and impacts the world. During the event, stop by the Sigma booth to see the complete lens line-up in person and get your questions answered. Sigma will be unveiling its newly evolved Sigma University Program, be sure to ask Sigma technical representative, Brett Wells, about the opportunities this program affords photography students.

Macro Photography Classes at the Philadelphia Flower Show 2020 with Allen’s Camera Where: Philadelphia, PA When: March 5-8, 2020



The Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event. On Friday, March 6th, join Sigma Pro Roman Kurywczak for a macro photography class where attendees will learn how to create ultra sharp macro images without using a tripod. During this two-hour hands-on shoot, Roman will demonstrate the proper settings to help everyone capture stunning images of their own. Sigma sales representative, Karen Hart, will be on hand with Sigma macro gear for attendees to borrow.

Sigma Classes at Click Away 2020 with Arlington Camera Where: Atlanta, GA When: March 6-8, 2020



Click Away is an immersive three-day conference for photographers who are looking to transform their work and business. On Friday, March 6th and Sunday, March 8th, join lifestyle photographer Melissa Haugen for “Color Outside the Lines”, an immersive workshop on how to enhance perspective, composition, and narrative when photographing children. In each 90-minute session, Melissa will demonstrate how lens choices can alter overall composition and feeling in an image by shooting with the Sigma 15mm F2.8, 35mm F1.4 and 85mm F1.4. Sigma representatives Brian Linhoff and Danielle Rischawy will be available to answer any questions.

Aviation Photography Class at Green Lake Photo Rendezvous with Camera Casino Where: Green Lake, WI When: March 21, 2020



Join Sigma at the Green Lake Photo Rendezvous for a day of learning from seven top professional photographers. Sigma Pro Jim Koepnick will lead an exciting aviation photography class where attendees will learn about the best Sigma lenses to use for certain scenarios and tech tips make each image soar. Sigma technical representative, Brian Matsumoto will be on hand with the line-up of lenses.

Astro Photography Class with Roberts Photo Where: North Salem, IN When: March 21, 2020



Hosted by Roberts Photo, this workshop will allow attendees to learn about the basics of astro photography and the configuration requirements needed to succeed. This class will include a 45-minute workshop at the Roberts Downtown classroom at 2pm followed by a three-hour hands-on class at McCloud Nature Park in North Salem, Indiana from 7:30pm -10:30pm. Photographer Marc Lebryk will loan out Sigma lenses, including the popular 14mm F1.8 Art, for the field session. Special discounts and Sigma swag will be available for attendees.

Sports Photography with Action Camera Where: Sacramento, CA When: March 22, 2020



Join Action Camera at Sutter Health Park for the San Francisco Giants vs. the Sacramento River Cats exhibition game. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch the game and shoot from the private suite and from the field level photographers’ well. Sigma lenses, including the 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 Sports and the 70-200mm F2.8 Sports, will be available on loan. Sigma representative Lew Held will be on hand to answer any questions and facilitate gear loans.

Sigma at B&H OPTIC West 2020 Where: San Francisco, CA When: March 22-23, 2020



Running for six years in NYC, OPTIC is the Outdoor Photography Travel Imaging Conference; this year it is coming to San Francisco as OPTIC West. Attendees will have the chance to join inspirational lectures, photo walks, as well as critique, review and printing sessions. Sigma Ambassador, Darren White, will be on site to host photo walks near the Golden Gate Bridge as well as a lecture on low-light photography. Stop by the Sigma booth and talk to technical representative, Mike Hill. Ask him about the sales promos at B&H and try out the new fp camera for a photo walk.

Sigma at Foto Fest 2020 with B&C Camera Where: Houston, TX When: March 25, 2020



Join Sigma at Foto Fest 2020 to see the new 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art lens and fp full-frame mirrorless camera in person. Sigma representative Mike Hill will be on hand for any questions. During the event, be sure to check out the Sigma savings at B&C Camera.

Sigma at Reset Conference 2020 with Pixel Connection and Robert’s Camera Where: Lexington, KY When: March 28-29th, 2020



The Reset Conference is a boutique photography conference, specifically, a weekend getaway focused on providing business education. During the event, stop by the Sigma booth to see the lens lineup for DSLR and mirrorless shooters and test out the fp full-frame mirrorless camera. Sigma technical representative, Brett Wells will be on hand to answer questions.

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all-new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Nick Govoni, Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/954d32a8-edd0-4d3f-bafe-dc9bd4f563b3

Behind the Scenes at WPPI 2020 Sigma Workshops Live shooting session by Sigma Pro, Judy Host, "The Fashion Bride: Different Lenses, Different Perspectives" at WPPI 2020



