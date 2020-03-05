Allocadia Named A Strong Performer in Marketing Resource Management Report By Independent Research Firm

Company received top score in Money Management criterion and highest scores possible in Marketing Performance Management and Partner Ecosystem criteria

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allocadia , the leader in Marketing Performance Management (MPM), today announced it was among the select companies that Forrester invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Resource Management, Q1 2020 evaluation. In this evaluation, Allocadia was cited as a Strong Performer in MRM. Allocadia received the highest score for the Strategy category, along with the top score in the Money Management criterion, and the highest scores possible in the Marketing Performance Management and Partner Ecosystem criteria.



According to the Forrester MRM Wave, “Allocadia provides best-in-class money management capabilities” and “excels in its money management capabilities, delivered in a marketer-friendly platform.” Allocadia also received the highest scores possible in the Product Vision and User Experience criteria. Marketing organizations are increasingly adopting technologies to help them achieve operational excellence, and Allocadia’s platform is a foundational pillar of high performing marketing teams.

While Allocadia is purposely built for marketers’ needs in financial management, strategic planning, and performance measurement, the platform supports all aspects of MRM through its integrations and partnerships with other leading MRM vendors. Allocadia received the highest scores possible in the partner ecosystem and supporting services criteria. In its vendor profile, Forrester states that many of the other vendors in the Wave “offer integrations with Allocadia, making Allocadia a strong fit for marketers seeking a budget planning and management tool and who prefer a best-in-class point solution over an MRM suite.”

“Marketers today need to understand where they’re investing, and ensure those investments are aligned with the overall business goals so they can quantify the business impact their programs are creating,” said Julia Stead, CMO of Allocadia. “We believe Forrester’s recognition of our company vision, strategy and platform strength in exactly these areas reaffirms what we are already hearing from our happy, successful customers.”

Allocadia enables more than 14,000 marketers at B2B and B2C organizations to plan strategically, invest with purpose, and ultimately make better decisions to maximize marketing’s impact on the business. Customers like GE Digital are increasing their Return on Marketing Investment (ROMI) by more than 2x because of the visibility Allocadia provides into the financial performance of all their marketing programs.

“The role of marketing within organizations is under increasing scrutiny as companies try to quantify how marketing investments contribute to business revenue,” said Amy Barzdukas, CMO at Poly. “Allocadia is one of the foundational technology platforms my team uses to address our overall performance. With it we have clear visibility into where we’re investing, which enables us to optimize spend and drive more value for the business.”

Allocadia gives marketers the confidence to know where to invest their next dollar. It's award-winning marketing performance management platform enables marketers to plan strategically, invest with purpose, measure the performance of their activities, and ultimately maximize marketing's impact on the business. This gives marketers the ability to drive greater performance, increase ROI and improve alignment with corporate goals. Companies like Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Box and Charles Schwab manage more than $25 billion marketing dollars within Allocadia, which enables them to save up to 40% of the time they spend on budgeting and planning as well as double their pipeline-to-spend ratio and ROI.

