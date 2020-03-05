Smithfield Foods Supports Disaster-Relief Efforts Following Devastating Tornadoes in Tennessee with 40,000 Pound Protein Donation

Donation is part of Smithfield Foods national hunger-relief efforts, Helping Hungry Homes

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is donating 40,000 pounds of protein to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee as part of ongoing recovery efforts in Nashville and surrounding counties in the wake of Tuesday morning’s devastating tornadoes. The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings, is part of Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes ® .



“We are very grateful for Smithfield’s support during this time of need,” said Nancy Keil, president & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “Securing protein following this disaster is extremely important, and their contribution will go a long way to help feed our community as we recover.”

Smithfield’s donation will allow the food bank and response organizations to support both the region’s immediate and future needs. The tornadoes left more than 45 buildings collapsed and killed at least 24 people, with more than 20 hospitalized following the storms. It is estimated that more than 44,000 people were without power after the disaster.

“Our hearts go out to those who were impacted, and we are immensely grateful for the first responders who are working tirelessly to keep people safe,” said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager at Smithfield Foods. “Recovering from devastation of this magnitude requires an ongoing collective effort, and we’re proud to provide resources to our neighbors in need.”

For information about how to join the relief efforts, visit: https://www.nashville.gov/News-Media/News-Article/ID/9384/Ways-to-Help-Following-Deadly-Tornado.aspx .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

For 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission of feeding hungry people and finding innovative ways to solve hunger issues in our communities. As a private, not-for-profit and tax-exempt organization, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 490 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org .

MWWPR for Smithfield Foods

Leah Weightman

202.415.5737

lweightman@mww.com



