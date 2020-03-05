GrowLife, Inc. Achieves $0.50/gram Production Rate with Vertical Grow Room and Releases Plans as Open Source

Leading Indoor Cultivation Supplier Posts Details on Concept Vertical Grow Cube System

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC: PHOT), one of the nation’s most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced that it released to the public, through open source, its design and operation instructions for its concept GrowLife Cube vertical cannabis grow room product.



The indoor cannabis growing facility leverages state-of-the-art technology and design to maximize the amount of plants that can be grown in a cubic space while utilizing technologies that decrease production costs and produce consistent results. The system was developed by a team of engineers alongside cannabis industry experts such as master growers and operators. It contains several patent-pending features allowing users to collect data and make real-time system corrections to optimize plant health.

The company completed a Proof-of-Concept (POC) study on the proprietary vertical grow room system and was designed to achieve the production cost of dry cannabis per gram of fifty-cents. The POC study provided many benefits including a reduction in energy costs and major increase of production capacity of a traditional square foot of production space.

“As industry leaders whose primary mission is to help our customers achieve the most efficient growing practices, we knew that the best path forward to help our customers who are struggling with keeping costs as low as possible would be to release the plans to build our proprietary grow systems and offer all of the parts to build it through our suite of services, versus building an inventory and distributing them ourselves,” said GrowLife CEO Marco Hegyi. “We looked at various ways to bring this revolutionary system to market, such as through the use of licensees and distributors, or manufacturing and distributing it ourselves. Through our analysis, it became clear that the capital expenditure required to build out our own manufacturing and storage facilities would be too consuming for the current market conditions. Instead, we have brought this information to the public, allowing cultivators to investigate the details of the system, customize it as they see fit and look to GrowLife to provide the parts and expertise to build the systems. Ultimately we felt this was the best way to utilize and monetize the data we collected throughout our POC study and bring it to the market which could benefit greatly from it.”

Information on operating the system as well as contact information for GrowLife consultations can be found on the company’s website at https://growlifeinc.com/cube/ .

As a note, production costs may vary from $0.50 per gram depending on factors such as electricity and labor costs, among others.

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO’s most recent video statement, visit the company’s website . Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com .

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation’s largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

Public Relations Contact:

CMW Media

Cassandra Dowell, 858-264-6600

cassandra@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

info@growlifinc.com



