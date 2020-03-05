Philadelphia 76ers and The GIANT Company Team Up Against Child Hunger

Healthy Food Donations and Nutrition Events at Local Schools to Drive Month-Long Awareness Campaign

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia 76ers and The GIANT Company are teaming up to address childhood hunger in the greater Philadelphia region. Today, leaders from both organizations will kick off a month-long campaign at Southwark School as part of a series of events to raise awareness of and eliminate childhood hunger.



“No one, especially children, should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from,” said Matt Simon, chief marketing officer, The GIANT Company. “Eliminating hunger in the communities we serve is something GIANT is passionate about, and working with the 76ers is one way we can help ensure kids across the region have access to nutritious and delicious food over the weekend, so that they can reach their full potential both in and outside of the classroom.”

According to Feeding America, approximately one in five Philadelphia children is food insecure, meaning they don’t have reliable access to enough nutritionally adequate food. Children dealing with hunger are more likely to be held back a grade in elementary school, have social and behavioral problems, and experience developmental impairments.

“As our partnership with The GIANT Company continues, we are looking forward to raising awareness of childhood hunger in Philadelphia throughout the month of March,” Philadelphia 76ers Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activation Chad Biggs said. “Providing local youth with fresh groceries and educating them about the importance of a healthy diet is something both organizations are eager to do as we aim to reduce, and eventually help eliminate, childhood hunger.”

During the month of March, GIANT and the 76ers will partner both on and off the court to raise awareness about childhood hunger in Philadelphia including:

Each Thursday, GIANT and the 76ers will visit elementary schools across the city and deliver 2,500 bags of healthy food to combat weekend child hunger.

GIANT nutritionists will visit and share healthy eating tips and educate students on how to fill a healthy plate.

GIANT Heirloom Market in Northern Liberties will host youth from the Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club at Harrison Plaza for a community viewing party on Thursday, March 19, watching the 76ers take on the Hornets at 7 p.m. During the party, the youth will learn about nutrition and sample fresh fruit and veggies. GIANT will also present a donation to the organization to support healthy eating.

GIANT and the 76ers will close out the month on Monday, March 30 with an afternoon of volunteer service at Philabundance. The team will make a special delivery to donate product in time to distribute for the holiday.

Both the 76ers and GIANT will also raise awareness throughout the month on their social channels, website and during 76ers home games.

Complementing the effort in Philadelphia, The GIANT Company’s bi-annual Bag Hunger campaign is now underway at all GIANT and MARTIN’S stores. At checkout, customers are encouraged to donate to their local hunger relief organization. Since 2008, the company’s Bag Hunger fundraising campaigns have raised more than $12 million.

About The GIANT Company

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, The GIANT Company proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 33,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 125 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Food Stores family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. GIANT Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Philadelphia 76ers:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 49 playoff appearances over 70 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

