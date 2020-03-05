Command Alkon and HCSS To Announce Alliance Advancements at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020

Research and Development Efforts Foster New Integrations for Electronic Ordering Through Heavy Materials Delivery and Receipt

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work , and HCSS, the Leading Heavy Civil Software Solutions Provider, are thrilled to be demonstrating the success that their partnership has cultivated for heavy contractors, suppliers, and haulers at CONEXPO in Las Vegas. Achievements made together, alongside further details on the future progression of their partnership, will be shared. Presentations and materials will be available at Command Alkon’s Booth S60528 and HCSS’ Booths S63929 and N11549.



“Early adopters have reaped the benefits of automating material data workflows, working with trustworthy real-time information, and significantly streamlining processes across project stakeholders,” said JP Giometti, Executive Director of Global Strategy and Business Development at HCSS. “Our solutions, combined with Command Alkon’s CONNEX Platform, will greatly simplify communication and value chain orchestration through a more reliable and friction-free quote-to-pay process.”

With eTicket, supplier generated heavy materials tickets are sent digitally through CONNEX and are automatically presented in HCSS Trucking and HCSS HeavyJob software applications. With eOrders, material orders are created, captured, confirmed, scheduled, tracked, and received using integrated workflows. eOrders enable Contractors and their Suppliers and Haulers to work from a single version of the truth, from order to testing, acceptance and payment, all with a tap on the screen on a mobile application. Automating order entry to final delivery and reconciliation transforms the heavy-civil supply chain, helping stakeholders reduce costs and enhance experiences across business partners.

“The less that people manually handle order information, the lower the likelihood for human error,” said Steve Cox, VP of Business Development at Command Alkon. “Removing paper-based workflows while automating order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes boosts the speed of ordering, provides transparency and visibility into material movements and payments, and significantly improves overall productivity and efficiencies for all constituents on a job.”

The initial partnership between HCSS and Command Alkon was announced in September of 2019 . More information on CONNEX and the alliance between the two companies can be found here . For more information on HCSS, visit their website .

ABOUT HCSS

Founded in 1986, HCSS is a leader in construction software and mobile applications solutions for the heavy civil, transportation, and utility industries. More than 80,000 professionals use HCSS software to improve their proficiency at estimating, job management, resource management, safety and equipment management. In addition to high-quality software, HCSS is known for providing world-class customer service with professional implementation planning, ongoing training, and instant 24/7 support, 365 days a year. For more information about HCSS, visit: www.hcss.com .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c244b6-1560-40eb-964c-689b847a9628





Command Alkon and HCSS Announce Alliance Advancements Command Alkon and HCSS To Announce Alliance Advancements at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020



