QD & GERN INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Deadlines

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD)

Class Period: December 13, 2018 - January 15, 2020

Deadline: March 23, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/qd

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) regulatory developments in China threatened to negatively impact Qudian’s fiscal full year 2019 ("FY19") financial results; (2) Qudian’s business was unprepared to mitigate the risks associated with these regulatory changes; (3) as a result, Qudian’s loan portfolio was plagued by growing delinquency rates; (4) all of the foregoing made Qudian’s repeated assertions concerning its FY19 financial guidance unrealistic; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 - September 26, 2018

Deadline: March 23, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/gern

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) misled investors about the results of a clinical drug study of imetelstat called IMbark; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Geron's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

