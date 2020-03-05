Europe Pest Control Market to Garner $6.2 Billion by 2025 at 6.1% CAGR: AMR

Fluctuating climatic conditions, easy availability of pest control products and services, and presence of large number regulatory bodies and leading pest control market players drive the growth of the Europe pest control market. The market across Eastern Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, the rodent segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe pest control market accounted for $3.8 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $6.2 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Fluctuating climatic conditions, easy availability of pest control products and services, and presence of large number regulatory bodies and leading pest control market players drive the growth of the Europe pest control market. However, health hazardous chemicals related to pest control hinder the market growth. On the contrary, consistent product development and product launches would open new opportunities in the coming years.

The Europe pest control market is segmented on the basis of type, pest type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. The mechanical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the chemical segment held the largest share in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market.

On the basis of pest type, the market is categorized into insects, termites, rodents, and others. The rodent segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, the insects segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the market.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. The Europe pest control market is analyzed across various regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and rest of Europe. The market across Eastern Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025. However, the market across Western Europe held the largest share in 2017, accounting for nearly 89% of the total revenue.

The Europe pest control market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Bayer AG, Syngenta, BASF SE, Rentokil Initial plc, The ServiceMaster Company, Rollins, Dodson Pest Control, FMC Corporation, Ecolab, Lindsey Pest Services.

