Willie McLain to Address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference

Media Advisory Issued March 5, 2020﻿

Industrials

Conference Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference on March 10, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. ET.

Live Webcast Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com .



Slides used by Mr. McLain will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at investors.eastman.com.

Replay An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com , events & presentations.

Investor Relations Contact: Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs 212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager 423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com



