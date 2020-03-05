Willie McLain to Address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference
/EIN News/ -- KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Media Advisory Issued March 5, 2020
|
Industrials
Conference
|Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the JP Morgan Industrials Conference on March 10, 2020 at 3:50 p.m. ET.
|Live Webcast
|Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.
Slides used by Mr. McLain will be available at the time of the presentation and can also be accessed at investors.eastman.com.
|Replay
|An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
Investor Relations Contact: Greg Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs 212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com Media Contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, Corporate Communications Manager 423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.