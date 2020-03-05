Exide Technologies EFB Batteries Now Available at All Rural King Locations Nationwide

Rural King Premium EFB ensures ample power for vehicle safety and entertainment features and offers a four-year industry-leading warranty

/EIN News/ -- Milton, Georgia, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exide Technologies, LLC (www.exide.com), announced today the launch of its new line of Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFB) automotive batteries at Rural King locations across the country under the Rural King Premium EFB brand name. The batteries are now available in all 117 Rural King stores nationwide and online.

The new Premium EFB line of batteries offers Rural King customers a longer-lasting battery for today’s modern vehicles. Each EFB battery includes added heat protection to resist damage caused by warm climates. With 6x greater cycle life and 2x better charge acceptance than a traditional starting battery, EFB batteries are built to support advanced safety and entertainment features, such as blind spot monitoring and multiple screens in the vehicle. The batteries also come with an industry-leading four-year warranty.

“We are excited to see the Premium EFB line join Rural King’s battery offerings for their customers,” said Tom Best, Exide Technologies Strategic Account Director. “We look forward to continuing to provide Rural King with a high level of customer service and support as we partner with them to provide new and innovative battery technologies.”

“We are pleased to be the first retailer to offer our customers EFB automotive batteries in the US,” said Kyle Banks Rural King Category Manager. “EFB represents a great option for customers looking for premium performance at a more affordable price. With the EFB technology, these batteries are built to perform for years to come and the four-year warranty gives customers added confidence in the battery.”

For more information about Rural King Premium EFB Batteries, including where to purchase, visit www.ruralking.com.

About Rural King

In 1960, Rural King started as a small, family-owned farm store in Mattoon, IL. The passion and dedication of its associates pushed the company further than ever imagined. Now, the company is one of the fastest growing family-owned companies in America and has added over 120 stores in a thirteen-state area.

All store locations have a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing, hardware, and compact RK tractors from 19-74HP at select locations. Rural King is proud to provide all customers with the lowest prices every day, free coffee and popcorn in every store, and a friendly smile. To find more information about Rural King Supply and the products they carry, visit Ruralking.com or a Rural King store near you.

About Exide Technologies

For more than 130 years, Exide Technologies, LLC (www.exide.com) has been Powering the World Forward as a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the Transportation and Industrial markets. Headquartered in Milton, Georgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 9,000 employees. Exide produces a range of battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power markets and industries including agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, powersport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. As one of the world’s largest secondary recyclers, the company is committed to environmental sustainability.

