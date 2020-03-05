Global eGRC market to reach $74.52 billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in security breaches, stringent government regulations, development of IoT scenario, and rise in adoption of risk & compliance management in financial institutions propel the growth of the global eGRC industry. On the basis of geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and will continue its dominant position during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global eGRC market garnered $29.37 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $74.52 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of drivers & opportunities, key segments, major investment pockets, market size, and competitive landscape.

Surge in security breaches, stringent government regulations, development of IoT scenario, and rise in adoption of risk & compliance management in financial institutions propel the growth of the global eGRC industry. However, high cost and complexity related to installing and configuring the software hinder the growth. Contrarily, integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in risk & compliance management software along with the surge in demand in emerging countries would offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/950

On the basis of component, the solution segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to automation solutions being cheaper as compared to other solutions and ease in deployment. On the other hand, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% by 2026. This is due to an increase in the need for different services including managed services and professional services.

On the basis of deployment model, the on-premise segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is projected to maintain its pole position by 2026. This is due to improved security features in on-premise models. On the other hand, the cloud segment is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/950

On the basis of geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and will continue its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the adoption of eGRC software at a huge rate for carrying out major improvements in the operational efficiency of IT infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to an increase in digitalization in emerging countries such as China and India.

Leading industry players analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, LogicManager, Inc., Lockpath, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MetricStream Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, RSA Security LLC, Oracle Corporation, and Thomson Reuters.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.