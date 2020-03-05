Lifeway Foods, Inc. to Present at D.A. Davidson 3rd Annual Consumer Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir fermented dairy and probiotic plant-based products to support the microbiome, today announced Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 3rd Annual Consumer Growth Conference on Thursday, March 12th at 1:15 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Lifeway Foods’ website at www.lifewaykefir.com , and will be archived online.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across North America, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.

Contact:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: info@lifeway.net



