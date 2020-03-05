EMCORE Introduces Optiva Q/V-Band (50-60 GHz) and Next-Gen Extended L-Band Fiber Optic Links at Satellite 2020

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today the introduction of its Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links for applications from 50 MHz to 60 GHz, and Optiva Next-Gen Extended L-Band fiber optic links featuring bandwidth to 6 GHz. These new transmitter and receiver modules for the Optiva platform are ideal for antenna remoting, interfacility links, electronic warfare systems, broadband delay lines, signal processing systems and other high-dynamic-range applications. EMCORE’s latest additions to the Optiva platform will be previewed at Satellite 2020, March 10-12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, booth 2019.



Building on EMCORE’s existing Optiva RF (Radio Frequency) and microwave fiber optic transport platform, these new transmitter and receiver modules are compatible with Optiva’s modular, rack-mount or flange-mount configurations. The Optiva platform includes a wide range of SNMP managed transmitters, receivers, optical amplifiers, RF and optical switches, passive devices, video, audio, data and Ethernet products. EMCORE’s new Q/V-Band unamplified microwave transmitter and receiver pairs are ideally suited to support higher frequency bands from 50 to 60 GHz. They utilize EMCORE’s high-performance, ultra-low RIN (Relative Intensity Noise) source laser technology and high optical input power capable photodiodes. The Next-Gen L-Band links are optimized to provide transparent IF, extended L-Band, S- and C-Band signal transport out to the 6 GHz frequency range.

“Our new Optiva Q/V-Band fiber optic links represent significant breakthroughs in microwave transmission technology for aerospace & defense and commercial applications," said David Wojciechowski, Vice President and General Manager of Defense Optoelectronics for EMCORE. “By leveraging our advanced engineering capabilities in satellite communications, EMCORE provides cutting edge, high-performance fiber optic transmitter-receiver products demanded by our defense customers, including new satellite applications requiring Q/V-Band fiber optic solutions. The new Q/V-Band product will represent a major improvement in cost and performance over copper-based solutions for these extreme higher frequency applications,” added Mr. Wojciechowski.

At Satellite 2020, EMCORE will also debut its new Outdoor Enclosure that houses EMCORE’s 3U 19" Optiva rack-mount 16-slot chassis in a fan-cooled, weatherproof, environmental IP rated, wall- or pole-mounted container. The Optiva platform also includes a variety of other rack-mount, compact tabletop, or wall-mountable enclosure options and is completely modular and hot-swappable.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes, and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; and (g) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:



EMCORE Corporation



David Wojciechowski

Vice President and General Manager, Defense Optoelectronics

(626) 293-3715

davewojo@emcore.com

Media

Joel Counter

Director, Corporate & Marketing Communications

(626) 999-7017

media@emcore.com

Investor

Erica Mannion

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

(617) 542-6180

investor@emcore.com



