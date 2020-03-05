Charles & Colvard to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Investor Conference on March 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charles & Colvard , Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, announced that Suzanne Miglucci, President and CEO, and Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

A link to the live and archived webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events .

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.



Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce driven business, the Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through the use of innovative technology and direct-to-consumer engagement. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle. For more information, please visit https://www.charlesandcolvard.com/ .

Contacts:

Clint J. Pete

Chief Financial Officer

919-468-0399

cpete@charlesandcolvard.com

Jenny Kobin

Investor Relations

800-695-0650

Jenny.Kobin@IRAdvisory.com



