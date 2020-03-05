Lexia PowerUp Literacy Now Listed on Evidence for ESSA Website as Most Effective Secondary Literacy Intervention – Earns Highest Rating Offered from Evidence for ESSA

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone Inc. Company (NYSE: RST), announced that its Lexia® PowerUp Literacy® instructional program has received a “Strong” rating from the independent review organization Evidence for ESSA. The rating means that the program meets federal standards under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for demonstrating “Strong Evidence” of efficacy. “Strong evidence” is the highest rating for any intervention, product or program.



“We are extremely excited to be able to say that we are ranked the most effective secondary literacy intervention of the programs rated by Evidence for ESSA,” said Lexia Chief Learning Officer Dr. Liz Brooke. “This study, which shows the program to be up to five times more effective than the average middle school reading intervention, adds to our growing body of evidence on PowerUp’s efficacy. This independent review of our research confirming the quality of our evidence is extremely gratifying.”

Based out of Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Research and Reform in Education, Evidence for ESSA provides independent, authoritative information on programs that meet the ESSA evidence standards to enable educators and school systems to select effective instructional tools to improve student outcomes. ESSA classifies “evidence-based” programs according to three levels (Strong, Moderate, Promising) and to receive a rating of Strong, a program’s evidence base must meet all federal standards as well as a set of additional technical criteria.

“Many organizations and solution providers offer reviews of their own data. What’s fantastic about Lexia is it uses independent third parties to evaluate its tools, adding both value and credibility to its offerings,” said Paul Liabenow, executive director of the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA). “More and more, school districts are being careful with their spending and vetting the supplemental tools they use to improve student outcomes. This independent review of the evidence for Lexia PowerUp Literacy is more valuable than ever for districts who are looking for proven solutions and new tools to enhance student learning.”

Developed to address the decades-long gap in reading proficiency across the nation, Lexia PowerUp Literacy is designed to enhance core English language arts instruction for struggling readers in grades 6–12. Blending personalized, online student-driven instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities, the program accelerates the development of both fundamental literacy skills and higher-order thinking skills through adaptive learning paths. With a range of engaging texts, instructional videos and game-based motivational elements, the program is designed to help students take ownership of their learning, acknowledging their growing autonomy and building their confidence. Additionally, embedded progress monitoring, actionable data and scripted lessons empower teachers to deliver the exact instruction each student needs.

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.

Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com. “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

