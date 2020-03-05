Verizon Business expands security portfolio with new solutions to help combat cybercrime

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is expanding its security portfolio with new security solutions to help businesses better protect themselves against cybercrime: Verizon Managed Detection and Response; Verizon Identity and Verizon Machine State Integrity. In addition, Verizon has enhanced its Rapid Response Retainer service, which offers companies cyber intelligence and incident response capabilities directly from the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center (VTRAC).



Verizon Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a new managed security service which leverages analytics and behavior modeling to help organizations quickly identify potential cyberthreats. The fully-managed, scalable, cloud-based solution overlays Verizon’s core remote threat monitoring, detection and response capabilities with built-in multi-layer analytics and behavior modeling from Securonix . Verizon MDR is available globally from April 2020.

Verizon Identity (VID) and Verizon Machine State Integrity both leverage blockchain, the first Verizon security solutions to do so. Blockchain’s decentralized nature elevates enterprise security with no single point of weakness in the solution for cybercriminals to exploit.

Verizon ID enables users to store identity credentials in a secure “digital identity safe” on their mobile devices, which can be easily – and securely - accessed and validated, potentially eliminating the need for passwords. Verizon’s 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report showed that 29 percent of breaches investigated involved the use of stolen credentials. The solution encrypts and distributes identity data across multiple online servers on the blockchain, so there is no centralized database or single point of entry for breach attempts, and also incorporates multi-factor authentication and biometrics for advanced identity protection. It is fully compliant with all major industry regulations and standards including NIST SP 800-63-3, GDPR and FIDO2. The solution is available to customers globally.

Verizon’s Machine State Integrity solution sources operational data from decentralized machine environments to offer clear, actionable insights on potential compliance and security issues. Machine security is a complex challenge - a single weak entry point that is exploited by a cyberattack could lead to complete infrastructure breakdown, and if that infrastructure is a power grid, a manufacturing plant or a smart city environment, the result could be catastrophic. The solution will be available in the US from Q2 2020.

Finally, Verizon’s Rapid Response Retainer puts the full capabilities and experience of the VTRAC team at the disposal of customers in as little as six hours from an incident report (dependent on specific customer retainers), and can now be fully customized to fit customer needs. The service fundamentals - threat intelligence summaries, 24/7 hotline, onsite support and investigative liaison – can now be supplemented with options such as Verizon Network Detection and Response , Dark Web Hunting, Tanium’s endpoint protection and Verizon’s backbone NetFlow. A new mobile app is also available, providing quick access to both threat status reports and dedicated response teams.

Alex Schlager, executive director and chief product officer of security services at Verizon Business, commented: “Cybercrime is a daily threat to every organization and government across the globe. Our 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report highlighted that financially motivated cyberattacks are increasing across the board, and that C-level executives are increasingly and proactively targeted by social breaches, linked to (for example) stolen credentials. Now, more than ever, organizations need to be thinking differently about security, and leveraging cutting edge technology to help mitigate against cybercrime. These Verizon solutions offer a significant step forward in cybersecurity protection.”

For more information on Verizon Business’ security portfolio, please visit https://enterprise.verizon.com/products/security/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

