Identiv Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5 PM ET

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Identiv management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020

Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)

Toll-Free Number: 1-855-327-6837

International Number: 1-631-891-4304

Call ID: 10008832

Webcast link: Here

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here .

The replay of the call will be available after 8 PM ET on the same day through April 11, 2020 under 1-844-512-2921 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and 1-412-317-6671 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 10008832.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv’s mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly-traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

IR@identiv.com

Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



