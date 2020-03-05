El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Long Beach, CA

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO ), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in Long Beach, California today. The new restaurant located at 5252 E. 2nd Street marks the 67th location operated by franchisee partner, Roland Spongberg.



“We are thrilled to open the newest El Pollo Loco restaurant in Long Beach and continue our expansion in Southern California,” said Roland Spongberg, “With more than 30 years in this business, our company commitment has always been to create the best moments possible for our customers. We are proud to continue serving the city El Pollo Loco’s delicious, signature citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and authentic Mexican-inspired offerings.”

“It’s exciting to continue developing our presence in California, especially alongside a long-time franchisee partner,” said Brian Carmichall, Sr. Vice President & Chief Development Officer. “With franchise development being such a vital part of our Company’s strategic growth plan, we put immense value on our relationships with franchisees like Roland. We’re happy to celebrate the opening of their sixty seventh El Pollo Loco and congratulate them on this special achievement.”

The 2,834 square foot freestanding restaurant has seating for 51 customers, will employ approximately 40 team members, and features the Company’s authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere that reflects El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To celebrate the launch, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on March 5th at 10:00 a.m.

El Pollo Loco fans are encouraged to join Loco Rewards and will receive a free original Pollo Bowl® after their first regularly priced food or beverage purchase on the mobile app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Gray

Edible

323-202-1477

hannah.gray@edible-inc.com



