AGI Announces Closing of $85 Million Public Offering of Senior Subordinated Unsecured Debentures

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced public offering of $85 million aggregate principal amount of senior subordinated unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. A syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc., and including TD Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Desjardins Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and HSBC Securities (Canada) Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters") acted as underwriters for the offering.

The Debentures have an interest rate of 5.25% per annum, have a maturity date of December 31, 2026, and are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AFN.DB.H". AGI has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following closing, to purchase up to an additional $12,750,000 aggregate principal amount of Debentures.

The net proceeds of the Debentures will initially be used to repay indebtedness under AGI's credit facilities, which facilities will then be available to be redrawn for general corporate purposes.

This press release is not an offer of Debentures for sale in the United States. The Debentures may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from such registration. The Company has not registered and will not register the Debentures under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company does not intend to engage in a public offering of Debentures in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to nor shall there be any sale of the Debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Company Profile

AGI is a leading provider of equipment solutions for agriculture bulk commodities including seed, fertilizer, grain and feed systems with a growing platform in providing equipment and solutions for food processing facilities. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, Italy and India and distributes its product globally.

Further information can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AGI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com and on AGI's website, www.aggrowth.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, this press release includes forward-looking information relating to the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering. This information is based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the potential reallocation by AGI of all or a portion of the net proceeds for business reasons, including, among others, due to results of operations or as a result of other business opportunities that may become available. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect AGI's operations, financial results or dividend payments are included in AGI's annual information form and other reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which can be accessed through the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. AGI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, other than as required by applicable securities laws. In the event AGI does update any forward- looking information, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to that information, related matters, or any other forward-looking information.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Steve Sommerfeld

204-489-1855

steve@aggrowth.com



