Flavored Yogurt Market Size & Share to Hit $92.3 Billion During 2019 - 2026

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flavored yogurt market is expected to garner $92.3 billion by 2026 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2026, divulges a new report added by Big Market Research. This research report is targeted toward offering the current scenario and growth prospects of the global flavored yogurt market during the forecast period. The forecasts offered in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

According to the Global Flavored Yogurt Market Research report, rise in the demand for flavored yogurt in the developing countries due to increase in disposable income and availability of various flavors of yogurt products in the market are the major factors boosting the growth of the global flavored yogurt industry. On the other hand, the growing awareness among the people about their health and fitness is also contributing to the growth of the market. Thus, the increase in demand for flavored yogurt from all over the world is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the growth of the global industry in the coming years.

The report offers detail analysis of the major segments of the market. The report segments the global flavored yogurt market based on flavor, distribution channel, type, and region. Based on flavor, the report classifies the market into vanilla, blueberry, strawberry, peach, and others. Depending on distribution channel, the report divides the market into e-commerce, convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and others. Based on type, the report bifurcates the market into organic and conventional. Based on region, the report evaluates the market across Europe (France, Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), North America (Canada, the U.S., and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Additionally, the report presents detailed insights regarding some of the top companies that are functioning in the global flavored yogurt market. Some of the companies profiled in the report are Danone, Arla Foods, Nestle, Emmi Group, General Mills, Müller, Fage International S.A., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Chobani LLC, and Cabot Creamery. The report outlines some of the effective business strategies adopted by these companies which can benefit the investors, new market players, and stakeholders to obtain a strong position in the market.

The report also offers Porter’s five forces model which explains the competition in the market by studying numerous factors including threat of alternatives, threat of new market players, negotiating power of the consumers, and bargaining power of the dealers functioning in the market. Additionally, the report provides value chain analysis which gives in-depth insights regarding the role of stakeholders involved in the value chain. All the data and statistics offered in this report makes it a valuable piece of study material for anyone who is interested in investing the flavored yogurt market.

