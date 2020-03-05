Champignon Brands Spotlighted in Publication Discussing Mushrooms in Medicine

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE:SHRM) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



With the legalization of medical cannabis in many jurisdictions, regulators and businesses are re-examining which natural drugs are legally available for consumers. Mushrooms, with their powerful ability to affect brain chemistry, look set to become the next major legalization drive in America. Businesses and investors are moving to make the most of this space.

Among these companies is Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE:SHRM), one of the only public companies focused entirely on a mushroom-to-market strategy. Champignon offers consumer packaged goods (CPGs), currently in the form of a range of teas, that make use of functional mushrooms and, as such, provides an opportunity for entry-level exposure to the burgeoning boom in mushroom products.



About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands is a research-driven company specializing in the formulation and distribution of a suite of artisanal-mushroom health supplements. Dedicated to revolutionizing conventional organic teas, coffees and other consumables with the infusion of a proprietary blend of artisanal mushrooms, Champignon’s expanding portfolio is crafted with the health-conscious consumer in mind. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ChampignonBrands.com.

