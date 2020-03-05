36Kr Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on March 11, 2020 -

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. (“36Kr” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.



The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 11, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 11, 2020).

Dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-866-519-4004 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong, China: 800-906-601 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 7691436

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.36kr.com .



A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 18, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong, China: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 7691436

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China’s New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China’s New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188

E-mail: ir@36kr.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Xi Zhang

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com



