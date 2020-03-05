Boston Whaler’s Yami Hu selected for prestigious Manufacturing Institute STEP Award

/EIN News/ -- METTAWA, Ill., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today announced that Yami Hu, Boston Whaler Director of Strategic Planning, has been selected to receive the Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award from the Manufacturing Institute for 2020. Hu was one of 100 honorees selected from more than 1,000 nominations from candidates at some of the largest companies in the country.



Since joining Whaler in 2016, Yami has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in strategy development, manufacturing and distribution support and commercial operations.

For Brunswick Corporation, this marks the fourth consecutive year that the company has been represented for this prestigious award.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized with the STEP Ahead Award,” said Hu. “I have spent my entire career challenging myself to be the best person I can be and to be recognized by my peers in an incredible honor. With International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, this is a very special honor at a very special time.”

“I am very proud of Yami for this honor as she represents the incredible and diverse leadership that we have all across Brunswick,” said Huw Bower, Brunswick Boat Group president. “Since Joining Brunswick’s Boston Whaler operation through our Company’s Leadership Development Program, she has worked her way up to her current leadership role. She is an incredible ambassador for our company, a great role model and we are very proud of her accomplishments.”

Prior to joining Brunswick, Hu spent seven years at Caterpillar and holds a Lean Six Sigma black belt designation. At Brunswick, Hu is very active in LSS as well as the company’s Be Your Best Program, working to promote the health and safety of all employees and engagement in the Edgewater community.

“Women are significantly underrepresented in manufacturing, and the industry is in the midst of a workforce crisis,” said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “Closing the gender gap in the industry will go a long way toward closing the skills gap, empowering more women to join manufacturing’s ranks and lifting the industry as a whole.”

The eighth annual STEP Ahead Awards Dinner is scheduled to take place on April 30, 2020, at National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. This event will be a formal recognition to celebrate the 30 Emerging Leaders and 100 Honorees, their nominating organizations, company leadership, and peers within the industry.

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

