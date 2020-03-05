PCMag Readers Choose Ooma Office as the Best Business VoIP Phone Service for the 7th Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that – for the seventh year in a row – the company’s Ooma Office service has won PCMag’s prestigious Business Choice Award for Best VoIP System.



The award ( https://www.pcmag.com/news/business-choice-awards-2020-voice-over-ip-voip-providers ) is part of the magazine’s annual Reader’s Choice Survey, and Ooma once again emerged as the top business VoIP provider among 12 finalists, including RingCentral, Google Voice, Vonage, Comcast, Spectrum, and AT&T.

“This is the seventh year in a row that Ooma's VoIP service has crushed the competition, according to PCMag readers who use it,” PCMag says in its story on the award. “There isn't a single measurement we ask about—satisfaction, cost, ease of use, likelihood to recommend—where Ooma doesn't dominate . . . In our survey this year, Ooma was the most used vendor by far, which in many other categories doesn't help—simply because a company is ubiquitous, especially in business, doesn't make it beloved. Ooma is both.”

Dan Costa, editor-in-chief of PCMag, said: “PCMag has thousands of business readers that use technology every day. We have been surveying them for the last seven years and asking them who their favorite VoIP provider is. Every year, Ooma has come out on top. Not only do people love the quality of the service, they are also very likely to recommend the service.”

“All of us at Ooma are grateful to the Ooma customers who participated in PCMag’s survey and gave us their support this year and for the previous six years,” said Jim Gustke, vice president of marketing at Ooma. “There is no better endorsement for Ooma Office than the voice of our customers and no better place to be recognized than PCMag, one of nation’s most influential tech web sites.”

Ooma Office ( https://www.ooma.com/office/ ) offers a set of features carefully curated to meet the needs of small business, available through a straightforward fee of $19.95 a month per user with no long-term contract required. Customers have their choice of hardware – conventional analog phones, IP phones, virtual service through the Office for Mobile app, or any combination of the three. Advanced features such as a virtual receptionist, ring groups, call parking and multi-site access combine to make small businesses sound big.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

Ooma, Ooma Office, and the Ooma logo are trademarks of Ooma, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

The detailed terms and conditions of Ooma's products, services, and support are fully set forth in the Terms and Conditions, available online under the "legal" tab on the bottom navigation bar of the Ooma Website.

PCMag Business Choice logo is a trademark of Ziff Davis Inc. Used under license. Reprinted with permission. ©2020 Ziff Davis, LLC. All rights reserved.

