Neoleukin Therapeutics to Host 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on March 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced it will report full year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after the close of financial markets and then host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a corporate update. Details of the event are as follows:



Date: March 12, 2020

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern

Toll-free: (866) 357-7878

International: (315) 625-3088

Conference ID: 5039718

Webcast URL: http://investor.neoleukin.com/events

The archived audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Neoleukin website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, planned development activities and the potential benefits of the company’s product candidates and platform. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media

Julie Rathbun

206-769-9219

jrathbun@neoleukin.com

Investors

Solebury Trout

Brian Korb

646-378-2923

bkorb@troutgroup.com



