Zai Lab to Announce Financial Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019 and Corporate Updates on March 19, 2020

SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2019 and corporate updates before the market opens on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, Zai Lab’s senior management team will also provide an update on the Company’s business and upcoming milestones.



The live webcast and a replay may be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Alternatively, please call (866) 5194004 (U.S.), +65 67135090 (International), 4006208038 (China), +852 30186771 (Hong Kong), or +44 2036214779 (United Kingdom) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 8093543. Telephone replay will be available shortly after the call. To access the replay, please call (855) 4525696 (U.S.). The conference ID number for the replay is 8093543.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

