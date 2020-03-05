Kelly Services® Adds D. Hugo Malan to Senior Leadership Team; Named President of New STEM Business Unit

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced the hiring of D. Hugo Malan as Senior Vice President and President of the STEM specialty business being formed as part of Kelly’s new structure announced in February by President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Quigley.



With approximately 20 years of wide-ranging business leadership experience, Malan brings a fresh perspective to Kelly as the company accelerates its transformation into a leading specialty talent solutions provider. Malan will have overall responsibility for Kelly’s Science, Engineering and IT business portfolios and related product offerings while driving strategy and seamless execution of all aspects of the STEM business.

“We are thrilled to welcome to our team an executive of Hugo Malan’s caliber,” Quigley said. “During his distinguished career, he has excelled at some of the world’s leading organizations, including two specialty talent companies. He has a robust engineering background and subject matter expertise in the growth of specialty businesses, digital transformation and acquisition strategy.”

Malan’s experience includes executive responsibilities at specialty talent companies EmployBridge and CDI Corporation, as well as in retail, financial services and consulting. From 2016 to 2019, Malan worked for industrial staffing firm EmployBridge, serving as President of its Commercial Businesses before becoming the company’s Chief Operating Officer. From 2014 to 2016, he was Executive Vice President and President, Talent & Technology Solutions for CDI Corporation, which specializes in IT and engineering staffing and consulting. Before that, he was a Senior Vice President and President of operating units for Sears Holdings. Earlier in his career, Malan was Managing Director and Global Head of Talent Strategy for Lehman Brothers, and served as a management consultant with McKinsey & Company.

“Kelly has an aggressive plan to transform the company, and I am looking forward to helping to make that a reality,” Malan said. “The focus on specialty talent is a professional passion of mine and I am confident that Kelly will be positioned as a go-to resource across all focused areas.”

Malan holds a Ph.D. in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Cambridge (St. John’s College) in the U.K., and Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Engineering from Stellenbosch University in South Africa. He is fluent in English and Afrikaans.

About Kelly®



Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

Media Contact: Analyst Contact: Jane Stehney James Polehna Kelly Services Kelly Services (248) 574-9800 (248) 244-4586 stehnja@kellyservices.com polehjm@kellyservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.