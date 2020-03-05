There were 565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,870 in the last 365 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Harpoon’s management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-951-6894 for domestic callers and 409-216-0624 for international callers and entering the conference code: 5468929. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.harpoontx.com.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon’s first product, HPN424, targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Harpoon’s second product, HPN536, targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Georgia Erbez
Chief Financial Officer
media@harpoontx.com

Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858-356-5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.