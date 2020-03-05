Amicus Opens New Global Research and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- Significantly Expands Company’s R&D Capabilities to Advance Industry’s Largest Portfolio of Rare Disease Gene Therapy Programs



State of the Art 75,000 Sq. Ft. Research Facility Across From University of Pennsylvania Strengthens Collaboration with Wilson Lab

CRANBURY, N.J. and PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced the official opening of the company’s Global Research and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in u City Square in Philadelphia to advance its industry leading portfolio of rare disease gene therapy programs. In 2019, Amicus and the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) announced a major expansion of their Gene Therapy Collaboration which provides Amicus with disease-specific worldwide rights to Penn’s Next Generation Gene Therapy Technologies from the Wilson Lab for the majority of lysosomal storage disorders, as well as twelve additional more prevalent rare diseases including Rett Syndrome, Angelman Syndrome and select other muscular dystrophies.

John F. Crowley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., stated, “This is a remarkable advancement in the history of Amicus and further strengthens our great collaboration with Dr. Jim Wilson and the Gene Therapy Center at Penn. Philadelphia is a magnet for talent in gene therapy and an engine for innovation. This new global research center located in the ‘cradle of liberty’ will become part of the ‘cradle of cures’ as we move many gene therapy programs forward toward patients in need. With exclusive global rights to 50 rare diseases in collaboration with Dr. Wilson’s team we hope to be able to alleviate an enormous amount of human suffering with the great science work that will be done in this new facility.”

The 75,000 sq. ft. Center is located on the top three floors of the new building at 3675 Market Street and consists of office and state-of-the-art laboratories. It will ultimately house approximately 200 researchers and drug developers focused exclusively on gene therapies.

A by invitation only ribbon cutting event takes place today to celebrate the opening with special guests to include Dr. Jim Wilson, government officials and patients living with rare diseases and their families.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

