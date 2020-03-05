CareDx Brings Personalized Care to Transplant with the Launch of KIRA Immuno-optimization Study at CEOT

CareDx Brings a Leading Presence to the Cutting Edge of Transplantation Meeting with a New AJT Publication and KIRA Study Announcement

CareDx is prominently featured in a lunch symposium on Friday, March 6, 2020 at CEOT. Matt Weir, MD, University of Maryland and Tarek Alhamed, MD, Barnes Jewish, will be presenting the recent AJT publication showing AlloSure is the only dd-cfDNA test that is proven to differentiate ambiguous rejections. Robert Montgomery, MD, NYU Langone, will be announcing the KidneyCare Immuno-optimization for Renal Allografts (KIRA) study. Arjang Djamali, MD, University of Wisconsin, Gaurav Gupta, MD, VCU, and Mark Lerman, MD, Medical City Dallas will be sharing case studies from their clinical experiences with AlloSure.

“The KIRA study is a major leap forward in AlloSure utility. I am glad CareDx is working hard to advance the transplant patient's care,” said Robert Montgomery, MD, DPhil, of NYU Langone. “I can speak from experience on the value of offering surveillance solutions to patients who would benefit from having their immunosuppressive therapy changed or minimized and their invasive procedures reduced.”

“Immuno-optimization is near to my heart, and this has always been our goal to bring personalized care to transplantation. We are glad to partner with the transplant community as we launch the KIRA study at CEOT,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

