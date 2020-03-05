Evelo Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Use of Proprietary Bifidobacterium animalis ssp. lactis Strain for Treating Cancer  

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:EVLO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new modality of orally delivered, systemically acting biologics, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,576,111, entitled “Method of treating cancer using Bifidobacterium animalis ssp. lactis strain PTA-125097.” The Evelo-owned patent covers the use of a proprietary Bifidobacterium strain for the treatment of cancer, including use in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies and other checkpoint inhibitors, and is relevant to the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in oncology.



“The issuance of this patent reflects the strength of our platform and the capabilities of our scientists to identify microbial strains with compelling pharmacology,” said Natalie Lissy, Senior Director of IP at Evelo. “We also are pursuing patent rights on this invention in multiple jurisdictions outside the United States which will further strengthen our IP portfolio.”

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral biologics that act on SINTAX™, the small intestinal axis, with systemic therapeutic effects. SINTAX plays a central role in governing the immune, metabolic and neurological systems. The company’s first product candidates are monoclonal microbials, single strains of microbes selected for defined pharmacological properties. Evelo’s therapies have the potential to be effective, safe and affordable medicines to improve the lives of people with chronic diseases and cancer.

Evelo currently has four product candidates: EDP1815, EDP1867, and EDP2939 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, and EDP1503 for the treatment of cancer. Evelo is also advancing additional oral biologics through preclinical development in other disease areas.

