New EarthCam ConstructionCam XIR Focuses on Jobsite Safety and Security

360° Robotic Camera Features Night Vision and Edge Video Recording

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leading provider of construction camera technology and services, today announced the new panorama optimized ConstructionCam XIR. Extreme infrared night vision, high-definition live video and continuous recording make the camera ideal for jobsite monitoring and security.

EarthCam’s new ConstructionCam XIR with infrared sensitive mode and long-range IR illumination can see up to 1500 feet in total darkness. The camera offers 1080p live video, razor sharp focus and 30x optical zoom. With continuous 360° panning further setting it apart from others in the field, the system is able to track progress both vertically and horizontally compiling panoramic imagery up to 300 Megapixels. ConstructionCam XIR also features EarthCam exclusive Accel-Control™ full-duplex web socket connectivity, delivering faster video streaming and more responsive pan-tilt-zoom. Perfect for documenting everything from stadiums to skyscrapers, the new camera is rated IP66 and comes with a maintenance-free wiper system for reliability in all weather conditions.

“The ConstructionCam XIR is a powerful security monitoring tool and a full-featured, panoramic documentation system all in one package”, said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam. “And as with all our camera services, users will enjoy valuable AI-edited and presentation-ready time-lapse movies throughout a project’s timeline”.

EarthCam’s Edge Video Recorder (EVR) comes standard with the ConstructionCam XIR providing users with continuous video recording and up to 120 days of retention with secure 256 bit AES encryption. User-definable visual motion detection with include-exclude area definitions and intelligent object detection capabilities create actionable alerts. The system is able to quickly identify then auto-track potential threats when they happen and will integrate with external motion sensors and alarms. An intuitive, visual timeline interface makes access to recorded video fast and simple on a smart phone, tablet or computer from any location. Footage can be reviewed quickly and incidents are easily shareable with security response personnel.

For a demonstration of the new ConstructionCam XIR visit EarthCam at CONEXPO-CON/AGG - North America’s largest construction trade show in Las Vegas March 10-14 2020 - Exhibit # S65517.

EarthCam has created highly-scalable, flexible pricing options to accommodate budgets for projects of all sizes. The new ConstructionCam XIR can be deployed using solar power and 4G cellular data, making this a truly wireless and versatile system that can be installed in most locations. EarthCam provides end-to-end services, including camera rentals, same-day delivery and professional installation. Learn more about the new ConstructionCam XIR by visiting https://www.earthcam.net/products/constructioncamxir.php .

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and photography documentation for corporate and government clients in major cities around the world. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events across the globe. In 2017, EarthCam documented $257 billion of construction projects. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey and maintains 13 additional offices worldwide.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: Hudson Yards, Panama Canal Expansion, 9/11 Memorial Museum, Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, Statue of Liberty and Washington Monument Restorations, New NY Bridge, LaGuardia Airport, The Jeddah Tower, 56 Leonard Street, 432 Park Avenue, Los Angeles Rams’ Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders’ Stadium, Qatar Rail, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi and Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at http://www.earthcam.net/

Attachments

Francesca DePalo EarthCam 201-488-1111 marketing@earthcam.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.