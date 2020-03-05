Giga-tronics Celebrates 40 Years Serving the Worldwide RF & Microwave Community

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today celebrates its 40th Anniversary.

Founded on March 5, 1980, Giga-tronics has been helping solve some of the world’s most difficult RF & Microwave test problems with the development of state-of-the-art frequency synthesizers, power measurement equipment and custom microwave components. Over the past decade, Giga-tronics has transitioned from a supplier of general-purpose electronic test equipment into a technology partner for RADAR and Electronic Warfare solutions in both laboratory and operational environments. Giga-tronics’ product lines include the Advanced Signal Generation and Analysis Platform for high-end signal simulation applications and the Microsource flight worthy Synthesized Tunable Band Reject Filters for interference mitigation on board fighter jets. The Company is ISO 9001 and AS 9100 certified and works with the prime aerospace and defense contractors, the armed services, as well as research institutes supporting the defense industry.

John Regazzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we take a moment to remember the hard work and innovation that has gone into getting us here today and we look forward to our continued evolution and path forward. Over the years we have consistently evolved with the needs of the market to provide the high reliability and advanced technology solutions our customers require. We are now at a particularly exciting inflection point in our business and very optimistic about our future.”

Lutz Henckels, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Giga-tronics has achieved many milestones in its 40 years in operation and we feel confident in the strength of our team to continue to uphold Giga-tronics’ reputation as a leader in the RF/Microwave Filter industry and the RADAR/EW test systems segment. Giga-tronics is at a unique point in its growth with an opportunity to capture a significantly larger part of the RADAR/EW test market. We’d like to thank our dedicated employees who are the cornerstone of our Company’s ability to develop and produce cutting-edge, next generation solutions.”

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

