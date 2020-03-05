Alexander Mann Solutions Takes Actions with Partners to Tackle Gender Imbalance in The Workplace

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alexander Mann Solutions , a global talent acquisition and management specialist, has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality in the workplace on International Women’s Day by reflecting on the great work of its partner organizations.



Today, women make up 55 percent of Executive Committee and Senior Directors and 72 percent of the total workforce at Alexander Mann Solutions. This diverse workforce, along with a strong partnership ecosystem, allows them to help their clients to become more inclusive of female talent.

Over the last year, the firm has partnered with several organizations that help inspire and support women in the workplace. To be a part of women’s success at a young age, Alexander Mann Solution has partnered with the Girls Network , a company with a mission to empower young females from the least advantaged communities. This year, mentors at Alexander Mann Solutions will be supporting 15 girls aged 14-19 across the U.K. through the transformational 12 months Mentoring Program.

Involved in the progression of women in STEM, Alexander Mann Solutions also supports PWC’s Tech She Can Charter , which is a commitment by organizations to work together to increase the number of women working in technology roles in the U.K. It aims to tackle the root cause of the problem at a societal level by inspiring and educating young girls and women to enter technology fields and sharing best practice across the organizations involved.

Lastly, the firm has been partnering since 2016 with Recruit for Spouses , a firm dedicated to connecting U.K. Armed Forces’ spouses with companies that provide flexible and meaningful work.

Celebrating the great work that these companies do, Rosaleen Blair, the founder and Chair of Alexander Mann Solutions, said:

“Over the last few years we have seen some progress; however, real change has been slow for the majority of women and girls in the world. According to the United Nations, not a single country can claim to have achieved gender equality. Firms like ours and those mentioned previously are helping to change this, by guiding and encouraging people to do more.”

She continued, “The partner organizations we support are truly making a difference for women and girls and actively addressing the bias which exists in the workplace. Thanks to these organizations, women in the U.K. and around the world have access to the resources needed to enhance their skills and propel their careers. We are proud that our partners are taking positive action to ensure that #EachforEqual is a reality for women and not just a hashtag."

Commenting on the importance of International Women’s Day, Janine Chidlow , Managing Director at Alexander Mann Solutions, said:

“It’s fantastic to see businesses come together for International Women’s Day and celebrate the many achievements of women across all areas of society. At Alexander Mann Solutions, we support this day, and equal opportunities for both genders, by actively choosing to challenge stereotypes, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements everywhere.”

She added, “We partner with valuable organizations like The Girl’s Network and Recruit for Spouses because it’s crucial to us that we are doing all we can to create a gender-equal world.”

About Alexander Mann Solutions

We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfill their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivaled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being ranked No. 1 in HRO Today’s RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for two consecutive years. www.alexandermannsolutions.com

