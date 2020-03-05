Xtant Medical Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Mont., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights and Recent Announcements:

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $17.0 million, compared to $18.3 million for the same prior-year period.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $11.6 million, compared to $62.0 million for the same prior-year period. Excluding non-cash impairment charges, operating expenses were $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net loss incurred in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.6 million, compared to a net loss of $56.7 million for the same prior-year period. Excluding non-cash impairment charges and inventory reserves, net loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.9 million.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $1.7 million for the same prior-year period.

Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical, said, “I am very pleased with the commitment and contributions made by each of our team members. It is their commitment that allowed us to execute numerous strategic and operational initiatives during the year and to fulfill our mission of ‘Honoring the gift of donation, by helping our patients live as full, and complete a life as possible.’ I am looking forward to 2020 to see what the team can accomplish as we roll out exciting new products that will update some current product lines and expand our product offerings. We understand our future success is tied to our ability to expand the breadth and depth of our product offerings, and these new products are a step in the right direction for our patients, surgeons, distribution network partners, and the Company.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Fourth-quarter 2019 revenue was $17.0 million, compared to $18.3 million for the same period in 2018. Full-year 2019 revenue was $64.7 million, compared to $72.2 million for 2018. Fourth-quarter 2019 revenues benefitted from sales growth from the Company’s key biologics customers, which was offset by discontinued distributor arrangements related to the Company’s hardware business and lower demand for certain hardware products.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 66.8%, compared to 39.7% for the same period in 2018 and was 65.7% for 2019, compared to 60.2% in 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company increased its inventory reserve by $4.6 million, primarily due to excess inventory in the spinal implant product line. Excluding the inventory reserve adjustment, gross profit in 2018 would have been 65.1% for the fourth quarter, and 67.1% for the full year.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $11.6 million, compared to $62.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, and were $44.8 million in 2019 compared to $103.6 million in 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company incurred non-cash impairment charges to goodwill and intangibles attributed to the X-spine acquisition totaling $48.1 million. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge, operating expenses were $13.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $55.4 million in 2018. These decreases in operating expenses were primarily attributable to lower sales commissions, reduced restructuring expenses, and a decrease in amortization expense as a result of the impairment of intangible assets that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018, which were partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses.

Fourth-quarter 2019 net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to the fourth quarter 2018 net loss of $56.7 million, or $4.31 per share. Net loss for 2019 was $8.2 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $70.1 million, or $5.97 per share, in 2018. Excluding the non-cash impairment charges and the inventory reserve charges, the net loss was $3.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $17.0 million, or $1.45 per share, in 2018.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period of 2018. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 was $3.9 million, compared to $5.4 million for 2018. The Company defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization, and interest expense, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventory, stock-based compensation, changes in warrant derivative liability, remediation expenses, separation-related expenses, litigation reserves, facility consolidation costs, and restructuring expenses. A calculation and reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net loss and the other non-GAAP financial measures included in this release to their respective most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the attached financial tables.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( www.xtantmedical.com ) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, net loss excluding non-cash impairment charges and inventory reserve charges, operating expenses excluding non-cash impairment charges and gross profit excluding inventory reserve adjustment. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company’s management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company’s operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ “continue,” “future,” ‘‘will,’’ “potential” similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company’s future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue, including the success of the Company’s initiatives to stabilize and increase revenues; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate and develop new products; the impact of certain current supply constraints; the effect of management changes and the ability to attract, engage and retain qualified personnel; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of future product recalls and defects; timing and results of clinical studies; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to retain and recruit independent sales agents; the ability to service Company debt and comply with debt covenants; the ability to raise additional financing and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2019 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 filed with the SEC on November 7, 2019 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 anticipated to be filed with the SEC. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value) As of December 31,

2019 As of December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,237 $ 6,797 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $500 and $2,140, respectively 10,124 9,990 Inventories 16,101 17,301 Prepaid and other current assets 784 589 Total current assets 32,246 34,677 Property and equipment, net 4,695 7,174 Right-of -use asset, net 2,100 - Goodwill 3,205 3,205 Intangible assets, net 515 573 Other assets 394 793 Total Assets $ 43,155 $ 46,422 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,188 $ 6,465 Accrued liabilities 6,625 5,150 Warrant derivative liability 7 10 Current portion of lease liability 394 - Current portion of financing lease obligations 176 426 Total current liabilities 9,390 12,051 Long-term Liabilities: Lease liability, less current portion 1,726 - Financing lease obligation, less current portion - 204 Long-term debt, less issuance costs 76,244 77,939 Total Liabilities 87,360 90,194 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock - - Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 179,061 171,273 Accumulated deficit (223,266 ) (215,045 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) (44,205 ) (43,772 ) Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 43,155 $ 46,422







XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Orthopedic product sales $ 16,942 $ 18,192 $ 64,516 $ 71,814 Other revenue 22 70 166 389 Total revenue 16,964 18,262 64,682 72,203 Cost of sales 5,639 11,006 22,166 28,717 Gross profit 11,325 7,256 42,516 43,486 Gross profit % 66.8 % 39.7 % 65.7 % 60.2 % Operating expenses General and administrative 4,540 3,801 17,936 14,277 Sales and marketing 6,832 7,139 25,843 31,464 Research and development 257 523 932 1,702 Amortization 14 859 58 3,437 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 48,146 - 48,146 Restructuring expenses - 435 - 2,970 Separation related expenses - 1,078 - 1,568 Total operating expenses 11,643 61,981 44,769 103,564 Loss from operations (318 ) (54,725 ) (2,253 ) (60,078 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense (1,268 ) (1,990 ) (5,772 ) (10,145 ) Change in warrant derivative liability 11 38 3 121 Other (expense) income - (14 ) (101 ) 3 Total Other (Expense) Income (1,257 ) (1,966 ) (5,870 ) (10,021 ) Net Loss from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes (1,575 ) (56,691 ) (8,123 ) (70,099 ) Provision for income taxes Current and deferred (30 ) - (98 ) - Net Loss from Operations $ (1,605 ) $ (56,691 ) $ (8,221 ) $ (70,099 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (4.31 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (5.97 ) Dilutive $ (0.12 ) $ (4.31 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (5.97 ) Shares used in the computation: Basic 13,161,762 13,158,326 13,163,931 11,740,550 Dilutive 13,161,762 13,158,326 13,163,931 11,740,550





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (8,221 ) $ (70,099 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,143 6,590 Goodwill and intangible impairment - 48,146 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (61 ) 103 Non-cash interest 5,726 9,848 Non-cash rent expense 20 - Stock-based compensation 515 694 Change in warrant derivative liability (3 ) (121 ) Provision for reserve on accounts receivable 513 188 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 509 4,932 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (647 ) 2,536 Inventories 692 40 Prepaid and other assets 204 1,055 Accounts payable (4,278 ) (3,011 ) Accrued liabilities 1,475 311 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (413 ) 1,212 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (879 ) (624 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 335 257 Net cash used in investing activities (544 ) (367 ) Financing activities: Payments on financing leases (455 ) (359 ) Costs associated with Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (148 ) - Costs associated with private placement and convertible debt exchange - (3,356 ) Proceeds from equity private placement - 6,810 Proceeds from issuance of stock - 1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (603 ) 3,096 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,560 ) 3,941 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,797 2,856 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,237 $ 6,797





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Loss $ (1,605 ) $ (56,691 ) $ (8,221 ) $ (70,099 ) Other expense - 14 101 (3 ) Depreciation and amortization 807 1,646 3,143 6,589 Interest expense 1,268 1,990 5,772 10,145 Tax expense 30 - 98 - Non-GAAP EBITDA 500 (53,041 ) 893 (53,368 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total revenue 2.9 % -290.4 % 1.4 % -73.9 % NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 48,146 - 48,146 Provision for reserve on accounts receivable 60 185 513 188 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory (8 ) 4,636 509 4,932 Stock-based compensation 259 108 515 694 Change in warrant derivative liability (11 ) (38 ) (3 ) (121 ) Separation-related expenses - 1,078 (37 ) 1,568 Remediation expenses 253 - 560 - Litigation reserve 119 195 919 195 Facility consolidation costs - 1 - 241 Restructuring expenses - 435 - 2,970 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,172 $ 1,705 $ 3,869 $ 5,445 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total revenue 6.9 % 9.3 % 6.0 % 7.5 %





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CALCULATION ON NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP NET INCOME, GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Orthopedic product sales $ 16,942 $ 18,192 $ 64,516 $ 71,814 Other revenue 22 70 166 389 Total revenue 16,964 18,262 64,682 72,203 Cost of Sales 5,639 11,006 22,166 28,717 Reverse Inventory Reserve 8 (4,636 ) (509 ) (4,932 ) Adjusted Total Cost of sales 5,647 6,370 21,657 23,785 Adjusted Gross profit 11,317 11,892 43,025 48,418 Gross profit % 66.7 % 65.1 % 66.5 % 67.1 % Operating expenses General and administrative 4,540 3,801 17,936 14,277 Sales and marketing 6,832 7,139 25,843 31,464 Research and development 257 523 932 1,702 Amortization 14 859 58 3,437 Goodwill & Intangible Asset impairment - 48,146 - 48,146 Reverse impairment charges - (48,146 ) - (48,146 ) Restructuring expenses - 435 - 2,970 Separation related expenses - 1,078 - 1,568 Total Adjusted Operating Expenses 11,643 13,835 44,769 55,418 Loss from operations (326 ) (1,943 ) (1,744 ) (7,000 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (1,268 ) (1,990 ) (5,772 ) (10,145 ) Change in warrant derivative liability 11 38 3 121 Other (expense) income - (14 ) (101 ) 3 Total Other (Expense) Income (1,257 ) (1,966 ) (5,870 ) (10,021 ) Net Loss from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes (1,583 ) (3,909 ) (7,614 ) (17,021 ) Provision for Income Taxes Current and Deferred (30 ) - (98 ) - Adjusted Net Loss $ (1,613 ) $ (3,909 ) $ (7,712 ) $ (17,021 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (1.45 ) Dilutive $ (0.12 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (1.45 ) Shares used in the computation: Basic 13,161,762 13,158,326 13,163,931 11,740,550 Dilutive 13,161,762 13,158,326 13,163,931 11,740,550



